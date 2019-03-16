New Zealand Mosque Attacks Grab Headlines in Iran

All Iranian newspapers on Saturday dedicated their front page headlines to the brutal massacre of Muslim worshippers in two mosques in New Zealand, where a white supremacist inspired by US President Donald Trump killed at least 49 and wounded 50 others.

Also a top story was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the enemy’s maximum pressure on Tehran, and the need for mobilization of all forces to counter the campaign.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- MP: Iraq Paid $4 Billion of Its Debts to Iran during Rouhani’s Visit

2- Venezuelan People Stop Using Their National Currency

3- A New Obama Coming: Beto O’Rourke to Stand against Trump from Texas

4- Dark Day of New Zealand

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Bloody Disaster in New Zealand

* Zarif: West’s Hypocrisy Must End

2- Iran Leader: Don’t Accuse Your Opponents of Being on Enemy’s Side

3- Far-Right in Australia, New Zealand [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani: Rouhani’s Visit to Iraq Had Joyful Achievements

2- Worshippers Victim of Terrorism

Etemad:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Maximum Mobilization of Forces against Enemy’s Maximum Pressure

2- Iran’s Political Asset in Latin America Not Dependent on Specific Person: Official

3- Fate of Trumpism

* In Black Friday of New Zealand, White Supremacist’s Bullets Kill Muslims

4- Terrorism beyond the Wall [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader: We’ll Make US Suffer Worst Defeat in Its History

2- Two Anonymous Rockets Hit Tel Aviv, Leaves Tens of People Injured

3- Terrorist Attack on New Zealand Worshippers Leaves 49 Dead, 50 Wounded

Jame Jam:

1- They Were Just Muslims

2- Killing Muslims in Broad Daylight

Javan:

1- Wild West’s Massacre of Muslims in New Zealand

2- Iran Sanctions to Make US Suffer Worst Defeat in Its History: Leader

3- Tel Aviv Intimidated by Election Rockets

4- 50 Iranian RQ-170 Drones Show Off Their Power in Persian Gulf Airspace

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran Leader: Don’t Link Your Opponents to Enemies

2- Iran’s Oil Output, Oil Price Increase

3- 80 Killed, Wounded in Terrorist Attacks on Two New Zealand Mosques

4- US Congress Deals Two Blows to Trump in One Day

Kayhan:

1- Wild Islamophobic Terrorists Massacre 49 Muslims in New Zealand

2- Foreign Policy: US Worried about Progress Made in Iran’s Aerospace Industry

Khorasan:

1- Crime of “White Terrorism” in Cold Blood

2- Iran Leader Outlines Solutions to Face Challenges, Problems

Shargh:

1- Deadliest Day of New Zealand’s History

2- Zarif to Netanyahu: If Fight against Terror Is Threat, We’re a Threat

Sobh-e Now:

1- Anglo-Saxon Barbarity: A Terrorist Massacre Muslim Worshippers in New Zealand

2- Tel Aviv, City of Ghosts

3- Learning Terrorism from Distance

* A Review of Islamophobic Video Games amid Christchurch Massacre