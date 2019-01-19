Iranian Scientists Make Herbal Spray to Treat Migraine

According to ISNA, a medicine called ‘Migraine Cut’ has been developed by a knowledge-based company. It is the first spray to treat migraine headaches. This combination of herbs is the result of 25 years of research and development.

‘Migraine Cut’ is a combination of Lavender, Marjoram, Fennel, Violet and other herbs. This medication is sprayed daily through the nose. The advantages of nasal delivery are the ease of drug absorption, painlessness, safe use, high oral and anal absorption, rapid absorption by the brain and the central nervous system, and not entering the secondary metabolic pathway in the gastrointestinal tract.

The course of treatment with this drug is 4 months, during which the patient should use 6 sprays and the effect of the medication will be seen during this period.

This medicine does not have any side effects of chemical drugs and it has already been tested.

So far, herbal products have not been available for migraine treatment. And all the drugs that have been offered to treat migraines were chemically-made.

The results of studies conducted on this medicine showed that migraine headaches of 81% of the patients, who finished their treatment had completely eliminated, and in improved headaches in 96%.

‘Migraine Cut’ has now been licensed by Iran’s Food and Drug Administration and been delivered to all pharmacies.

According to the World Health Organization, headaches are the third most common disease in the world. Migraine alone is the sixth leading cause of headaches among all humans.

It mostly happens between the ages of 25 and 55, and in Iran there are about 10 million migraine patients, most of whom are attacked one or two times a month.