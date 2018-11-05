Iran Thwarts Israeli Cyber-Attacks on Its Communications Infrastructure

Hamid Fattahi said in a tweet that sporadic attacks by the occupying regime were launched on some of Iran’s communications infrastructure, all of which have been thwarted strongly.

“It’s no surprise to the world that they claim to be advocates of human rights while killing a nation in cold blood,” reads his message.

He further mentioned that they falsely claim the Islamic Republic has launched cyberattacks while they arrange such attacks themselves.

Minutes after Fattahi’s post on Twitter, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a separate tweet that the regime, which has a background of using cyber-attacks in cases like Stuxnet, was trying this time to inflict damage on Iran’s communications infrastructure.

“Of course, thanks to the vigilance of the technical teams, they returned empty-handed. We will pursue this hostile act through international bodies,” added Azari Jahromi.

A malware dubbed Stuxnet was deployed against Iran’s nuclear facilities back in 2011. The Washington Post reported in June 2012 that the US National Security Agency (NSA), its spy service CIA, and Israel’s military had worked together to launch Stuxnet against the facilities.