Iran Advises Netanyahu to Learn Swimming in Mediterranean

Brigadier General Hossein Salami said in a Friday speech that the Zionist regime does not have any elements of a state and government, and it is not at the level of being a threat for Iran because the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah is enough to destroy it.

“In the course of a hard struggle, we have defeated our enemies for decades. One cannot find a clash in history in which the global hegemony with the United States as the lynchpin and the greatest economic power, been so defeated by a nation like Iran,” said the Iranian commander.

“The great nation of Iran defeated the Shah as a US agent in the region and the world, and that was one of the greatest defeats of the United States against the Islamic Republic. After that, the youths of this country were engaged in the most unequal and longest 20th-century war to defeat the largest global coalition in eight years.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that never the US has been as weak as today. He further mentioned that all the costs in the Middle East did not achieve the smallest success for the United States. “Why isn’t Iraq under their control and why have their dreams in Syria vanished into thin air?”

Salami said the United States failed to provide the Zionist regime with security and save Saudi Arabia from the deadlock; it also failed to isolate Iran and unite its allies against the Islamic Republic.

“Turkey, Pakistan and China have distanced themselves from the United States in the political and economic arena. Washington has not even managed to maintain its unity with the EU and has started the Cold War with Syria,” continued the Iranian general.

Moreover, he said that the US does not learn lessons from its successive failures throughout the history. “If the United States continues its policies, then, according to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, we will soon inflict another major defeat on the United States,” he warned.

He underscored that the enemies must know the fact that Iran’s influence in the Muslim world is not the same as that of the US. “Our military presence in Syria is limited and advisory. Iran’s influence in the Muslim world is spiritual and religious, and the Muslim world is gradually recovering its magnificence,” concluded Salami.