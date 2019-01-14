This caravanserai is situated on the ancient route from Ray to Qom.

Its distinctive features is the reason it is called “Mother of Iranian Caravanserais”. It is located in the Central District of Qom, 80 kilometres north-east of Qom (60 kilometres into Garmsar Freeway) and 35 kilometres south-west of Varamin County.

This structure is called Deir-e Gachin because it had a dome that was made of plaster (Gach in Farsi). Today, however, there is no such dome in the structure.

The structure of this caravanserai belongs to Sassanid era, and restorations took place in Seljuk, Safavid and Qajar eras. Its current form belongs to Safavid era.

The architecture of this structure includes different sections such as mosque, Qajari bath, private shabestan, fodder barn, harem, porch, roof, main entrance and Sassanid yard.

Following, you can see the photos of this caravanserai retrieved from ILNA: