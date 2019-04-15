‘Are You Volleyball?!’ Most Acclaimed Short Film of Iran

Held in the Swiss city of Ascona, the event presented its Best Short Film and Audience Award to the Iranian acclaimed title.

With this award, the film has already won 100 awards at 300 international festivals.

Directed by Mohammad Bakhshi, it features a group of Arabic-speaking asylum seekers who try to make their way to the border of an English-speaking country.

They get into a conflict with border guards until a deaf child makes communications easier between the two sides.

“Are You Volleyball?!” has been featured at several international film events, including the FICTS – Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs in France, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Japan, the Kinolub International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Poland, the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the Children’s Right International Film Festival in Turkey, and the Batumi Film Festival in Georgia.

The film has so far won awards from Spain, Romania, Russia, Australia, Iraq, etc. Artists such as Naeem Sheikh Mahboubi, Yasmin Solhi, Hamed Nadri, Ebrahim Amoureh, Mahdi Hosseini and Mohsen Dadashzadeh have played in the short.