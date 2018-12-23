Abbas’ Dissolution of Palestine Parliament against Democracy: Iran

Zarif made the comments in a Sunday meeting with a delegation of the Hamas faction in the Palestinian parliament, headed by Mahmoud al-Zahar.

The Iranian minister expressed regret over Abbas’ decision, and stressed the need for the unity of the Palestinian nation around the resistance axis.

For his part, al-Zahar said the parliament has been elected legally and should continue its work until the end of its tenure.

“According to the Palestinian Constitution, the parliament cannot be dissolved under any circumstances, even in an emergency situation, and its tenure should end,” he said.

Abbas announced Saturday that his government was going to dissolve the PLC and hold elections within six months.

The president said that he would immediately implement a Constitutional Court ruling to dissolve the PLC, a chamber which is under the heavy influence of Hamas since the party won elections in 2006.

Zionists No Real Friend of Muslim Countries

During the meeting, Zarif said that Muslim countries, despite some differences, should unite on the issue of supporting Palestine in order to prevent abuses.

“Unfortunately, efforts to counter the Resistance movement are made from inside the Muslim world today. These pressures are also placed on all countries and Muslim movements,” he said.

“Supporting Palestine is a basic policy of the Islamic Republic,” he said, expressing hope that some regional governments that have pinned their hopes on the support of the Zionists and the US would return to the Muslim world and realize that Zionists are no real friend or partner for anybody.

Al-Zahar, in turn, said Iran provides Palestine with “true support”, expressing hope the resistance of the Palestinian people and the support of the Muslim world will bring an end to the Zionist project.