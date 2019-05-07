Almost all Iranian papers today reported the upcoming announcement of Iran’s reciprocal measure against the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, which is expected on Wednesday.

Also a top story today was the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and the resistance forces in Gaza, which ended two days of bloodshed in the besieged enclave.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by US National Security Advisor John Bolton about the deployment of the American warship USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf in a “message to Iran”.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Positive Economic Statistics to Reinforce Trump’s Position in US Elections

2- Rouhani to Declare Iran’s Measures against US’ JCPOA withdrawal Wednesday

3- Pompeo: Iranian Officials Responsible for Any Attack on US Interests

4- Trump Administration Trying to Impose New Bans on Iran in Coming Days

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: Iranians Didn’t Trust Hegemonic Powers and Progressed

2- Iran’s Wednesday Response to US to Be Based on Articles 26 and 36 of JCPOA

3- Bolton’s Hackneyed Strategy

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader: Resistance Only Way to Overcome Infidels

2- USS Abraham Lincoln Sent to Middle East

Besharat-e Now:

1- US May Impose New Sanctions against Iran’s Petchem Industry

2- Exports Are Iran’s Main Priority: VP

Ebtekar:

1- Return of US, China to Trade War

2- Iran to Reciprocate US Withdrawal from JCPOA on Wednesday

3- We Warn Tehran, but We Don’t Seek War: Bolton

Ettela’at:

1- Nujba Threatens US Military in Iraq-Syria Border

2- Iran’s First Reaction to US Withdrawal from JCPOA

Javan:

1- Tel Aviv Surrenders with 700 Missiles of Resistance Movement

2- Iran to Start Fire of JCPOA Tomorrow

3- Bolton Sends US Warship to Area within Range of Iranian Missiles

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Indian Gov’t Consulting with New Bank for Cooperation with Iranian Businessmen

2- Iran to Respond to US Withdrawal from JCPOA Tomorrow

3- Hamas: Resistance Movement Totally Defeated Netanyahu

* Return of Calm to Gaza after Ceasefire

Kayhan:

1- Instead of Giving Ultimatum, Take Counter-Measure Tomorrow

2- Energy Minister: We Shouldn’t Wait for Foreign Elements for Overcoming Sanctions

3- Netanyahu Accepts Ceasefire after Being Defeated by Resistance

Sazandegi:

1- Calm after Bloody Saturday: Israel, Hamas Accept Egypt-Qatar Truce Plan

Setareh Sobh:

1- Countermeasure: Iran’s Reaction to US Withdrawal from JCPOA

2- US Sends Warship to Persian Gulf; Bolton: US Not Seeking War

Shargh:

1- JCPOA Articles against Violator of JCPOA

* Iran to Declare Reciprocal Measure Wednesday

* Iran’s First Step to Include Partial, Total Reduction of Certain Commitments