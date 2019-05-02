The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, about the need for the country to be on a war footing as the enemy seems to be in battle array as well.

Comments by President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi about the US sanctions and Iran’s efforts to bypass them also received great coverage.

The Tuesday coup in Venezuela, which the government of Nicolas Maduro says was thwarted, remained a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran Must Be on Appropriate Footing to Confront Enemy’s War Footing

2- Army Chief: All Forces Must Practice War, Threats Are Serious

3- Iran Says Closely Watching Venezuela Developments

4- Saudi Envoy’s Claims at UN against Iran

5- Entire Region to Pay Costs of War: IRGC General

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader Urges Nation to Be United

2- Cutting Iran’s Oil Exports Down to Zero ‘Pious Dream’

Besharat-e Now:

1- Europe Not Doing Enough to Save JCPOA; Political Support Not Sufficient

2- Oil Minister: It’s Pious Dream to Think Iran’s Oil Exports Will Be Stopped

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani Inaugurates Major Water Projects in Kermanshah after 16 Years

2- Bolivarians in Decisive Dilemma: A Review of Latest Developments in Venezuela

3- Impacts of Iran-Turkey Border Walls on Environment

Etemad:

1- Iran President Vows to Compensate for Reduced Oil Revenues from Other Sources

2- Nation Must Be on War Footing: Leader

3- The Flames Fanned by Americans: Coup against Maduro Failed

4- Venezuela’s Emergency for Trump [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Oil Industry’s Plans to Bypass Sanctions, Boost Production

2- Pompeo: Military Attack on Venezuela among Options

3- Rouhani: We Won’t Remain Idle

4- Iran Leader: Nation’s Power Hinges on Unity; Enemy’s Plots to Be Thwarted

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: We’re Not Anyone’s Enemy, but Won’t Stand Idle in Face of Foreign Plots

2- Zarif: One Power’s Imposition of Its Will on Others Threat for Everyone

Kayhan:

1- Education 2030 Agenda Means We Train Soldiers for US, UK: Leader

2- Paris Turns into Barracks on Int’l Labour Day

3- Rouhani: We’ll Sell Our Oil; Americans Not as Powerful as Their Words Imply

4- Araqchi: Iran Earned Almost ‘Nothing’ from JCPOA

Sazandegi:

1- Iran Leader Says Wise Criticism Always Welcomed

2- Unsuccessful Bet: Coup in Venezuela Thwarted

3- End of Emperor: Why Japan Emperor Resigned?

Shargh:

1- Iran Leader: Enemies Will Fail If Nation Remains United

2- Rouhani: We Should Return Americans to Point of Rationality

3- Iran Finalizes Plan to Bypass US Sanctions