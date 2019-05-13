Abrar:

1- Iran Leader Donates $95,000 for Release of Needy Prisoners

2- Pompeo: We Welcome Opportunity of Holding Talks with Iran

3- Zarif’s Explanations about Letters Sent to Other States on US Violations of JCPOA

4- Aerospace Commander: US Bases in Region like Tender Flesh in Our Mouth

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Children with Iranian Mothers to Receive Iran Citizenship

2- Americans Have Our Phone Number: Araqchi to Trump

3- Erdogan: We Won’t Give in to West’s Pressures

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iranian Mothers to Be Able to Pass Nationality to Children

Ebtekar:

1- A Phone Number Which Is Not Available

2- Iran Leader’s Donation to Release of Needy Inmates

3- Why Can’t JCPOA Protect Itself? [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- Missile Warnings by Resistance Forces Work

* Netanyahu Backing Off Step by Step from Gaza Siege

Ettela’at:

1- Thousands of Britons Protest in London against Israeli Atrocities

2- Europe Must Take Iran’s Ultimatum Seriously

* Iran’s New JCPOA Announcement Effort to Save It, Not to End It

3- Egypt Enters into Libya War by Supporting Haftar

Javan:

1- Negotiation Not at All: Rouhani Tells Reformists

2- Trump’s C Plan to Change JCPOA

* US to Use Military Forces to Force Iran into Sitting for Talks

3- UAE Oil Tankers on Fire

* UAE Finally Confirmed 4 Vessels Damaged, Described It as Dangerous

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Pompeo: White House Welcomes Opportunity of Talks with Tehran

2- Protest Rally in Berlin against Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Kayhan:

1- Iran to Produce 16.8 Million Tonnes of Wheat Next Year

2- EU Think Tank: Take Iran’s Ultimatum Seriously

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Give in

2- Iran Gave Negative Response to 19 Calls by Obama for Talks: Rouhani

Setareh Sobh:

1- Democrats’ Victory to Make Everything Favourable for Iran: Analyst

2- Now It’s Not Time for Negotiation

3- Expert: JCPOA a Win-Win Deal, Shouldn’t Be Turned into Lose-Lose One

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: Gov’t Doesn’t Have Authority to Do Whatever It Is Asked to

2- Deadly Silence of Trump’s Rivals

* Why Democrat Candidates Don’t Take Stances on Int’l Issues

Sobh-e Now:

1- UAE on Fire: Abu Dhabi on Fie!

2- EU’s Council of Foreign Relations: Save JCPOA