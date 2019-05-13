IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 13, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader Donates $95,000 for Release of Needy Prisoners
2- Pompeo: We Welcome Opportunity of Holding Talks with Iran
3- Zarif’s Explanations about Letters Sent to Other States on US Violations of JCPOA
4- Aerospace Commander: US Bases in Region like Tender Flesh in Our Mouth
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Children with Iranian Mothers to Receive Iran Citizenship
2- Americans Have Our Phone Number: Araqchi to Trump
3- Erdogan: We Won’t Give in to West’s Pressures
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Iranian Mothers to Be Able to Pass Nationality to Children
Ebtekar:
1- A Phone Number Which Is Not Available
2- Iran Leader’s Donation to Release of Needy Inmates
3- Why Can’t JCPOA Protect Itself? [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Missile Warnings by Resistance Forces Work
* Netanyahu Backing Off Step by Step from Gaza Siege
Ettela’at:
1- Thousands of Britons Protest in London against Israeli Atrocities
2- Europe Must Take Iran’s Ultimatum Seriously
* Iran’s New JCPOA Announcement Effort to Save It, Not to End It
3- Egypt Enters into Libya War by Supporting Haftar
Javan:
1- Negotiation Not at All: Rouhani Tells Reformists
2- Trump’s C Plan to Change JCPOA
* US to Use Military Forces to Force Iran into Sitting for Talks
3- UAE Oil Tankers on Fire
* UAE Finally Confirmed 4 Vessels Damaged, Described It as Dangerous
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Pompeo: White House Welcomes Opportunity of Talks with Tehran
2- Protest Rally in Berlin against Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Kayhan:
1- Iran to Produce 16.8 Million Tonnes of Wheat Next Year
2- EU Think Tank: Take Iran’s Ultimatum Seriously
Sazandegi:
1- Rouhani: We Won’t Give in
2- Iran Gave Negative Response to 19 Calls by Obama for Talks: Rouhani
Setareh Sobh:
1- Democrats’ Victory to Make Everything Favourable for Iran: Analyst
2- Now It’s Not Time for Negotiation
3- Expert: JCPOA a Win-Win Deal, Shouldn’t Be Turned into Lose-Lose One
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: Gov’t Doesn’t Have Authority to Do Whatever It Is Asked to
2- Deadly Silence of Trump’s Rivals
* Why Democrat Candidates Don’t Take Stances on Int’l Issues
Sobh-e Now:
1- UAE on Fire: Abu Dhabi on Fie!
2- EU’s Council of Foreign Relations: Save JCPOA