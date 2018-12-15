The top story in all papers today was a ceasefire agreement reached between Yemeni warring sides after several days of talks in Sweden.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which he criticized the state TV and certain conservative papers for censoring the good aspects of the Iran nuclear deal.

The US Senate’s unanimous vote to stop Washington’s support for the Saudi war in Yemen and to blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi also received great coverage.

Abrar:

1- Iraq: We May Reach Agreement with US to Be Exempted from Iran Bans

2- Judiciary Chief: Zanjani to Be Executed in Due Time

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Forex Brokers Trying to Distort, Tell Lies to Prevent Decrease of Rates

Central Bank’s Measures Working

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Reformist Cleric: Economic Pressure Makes People Frustrated with Religion

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif’s Message to Reformists, Hardliners: Foreign Policy No Place for Political Fights

2- US Senate Condemns Saudi Arabia with Two Resolutions: Serious Warning to Trump

Etemad:

1- Zarif: We’re Nothing without People’s Backing

2- US Senate’s Resolution Blames Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s Murder

Ettela’at:

1- Forex Market Calms Down: Prices of Consumer Goods Still High

2- Eight European Countries Once Again Express Support for JCPOA

3- Yemeni Groups Agree to Ceasefire in Hudaydah, Taiz

4- Iran’s Population Exceeds 82 Million

Iran:

1- Zarif: Don’t Destroy People’s Sense of Honour

Javan:

1- IRGC Aerospace Commander: Sanctions Won’t Be Lifted, We Should Neutralize Them

2- Chief Banker: Central Bank Has Control over Forex Market

3- Yellow Vest Protester: We’re Inspired by Iran’s 1979 Revolution

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Once Again Defeated by Iran at UN Security Council

2- Forex Rates Continue to Decline

3- Yemeni Resistance Winner of Sweden Peace Talks

Kayhan:

1- Mr Zarif! Your Diplomacy Has Destroyed People’s Sense of National Honour

Kayhan Proud It Predicted Current Days When Everyone Clapped for JCPOA

2- French Army on Standby for Countering Fifth Saturday of ‘No to Aristocracy’ Protests

Sazandegi:

1- How Much Dollar Rates Are Going to Decrease?

2- Zarif Strongly Criticizes Kayhan, State TV for Censoring JCPOA Achievements

Setareh Sobh:

1- Zarif Talks of Need for Keeping Foreign Policy Away from Political Fights

2- Oil Ministry’s Strategy under Sanctions: Fighting Unfair War

3- Bin Salman Condemned by US Senate

Shargh:

1- We Have to Ratify FATF Bills: Reformist Member of Expediency Council

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Letter of Repentance: Zarif Admits West Not Centre of World

2- Ceasefire in Hudaydah