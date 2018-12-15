IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 15, 2018, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all papers today was a ceasefire agreement reached between Yemeni warring sides after several days of talks in Sweden.
Several papers also covered the remarks made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which he criticized the state TV and certain conservative papers for censoring the good aspects of the Iran nuclear deal.
The US Senate’s unanimous vote to stop Washington’s support for the Saudi war in Yemen and to blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Iraq: We May Reach Agreement with US to Be Exempted from Iran Bans
2- Judiciary Chief: Zanjani to Be Executed in Due Time
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Forex Brokers Trying to Distort, Tell Lies to Prevent Decrease of Rates
- Central Bank’s Measures Working
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Reformist Cleric: Economic Pressure Makes People Frustrated with Religion
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif’s Message to Reformists, Hardliners: Foreign Policy No Place for Political Fights
2- US Senate Condemns Saudi Arabia with Two Resolutions: Serious Warning to Trump
Etemad:
1- Zarif: We’re Nothing without People’s Backing
2- US Senate’s Resolution Blames Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s Murder
Ettela’at:
1- Forex Market Calms Down: Prices of Consumer Goods Still High
2- Eight European Countries Once Again Express Support for JCPOA
3- Yemeni Groups Agree to Ceasefire in Hudaydah, Taiz
4- Iran’s Population Exceeds 82 Million
Iran:
1- Zarif: Don’t Destroy People’s Sense of Honour
Javan:
1- IRGC Aerospace Commander: Sanctions Won’t Be Lifted, We Should Neutralize Them
2- Chief Banker: Central Bank Has Control over Forex Market
3- Yellow Vest Protester: We’re Inspired by Iran’s 1979 Revolution
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Once Again Defeated by Iran at UN Security Council
2- Forex Rates Continue to Decline
3- Yemeni Resistance Winner of Sweden Peace Talks
Kayhan:
1- Mr Zarif! Your Diplomacy Has Destroyed People’s Sense of National Honour
- Kayhan Proud It Predicted Current Days When Everyone Clapped for JCPOA
2- French Army on Standby for Countering Fifth Saturday of ‘No to Aristocracy’ Protests
Sazandegi:
1- How Much Dollar Rates Are Going to Decrease?
2- Zarif Strongly Criticizes Kayhan, State TV for Censoring JCPOA Achievements
Setareh Sobh:
1- Zarif Talks of Need for Keeping Foreign Policy Away from Political Fights
2- Oil Ministry’s Strategy under Sanctions: Fighting Unfair War
3- Bin Salman Condemned by US Senate
Shargh:
1- We Have to Ratify FATF Bills: Reformist Member of Expediency Council
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Letter of Repentance: Zarif Admits West Not Centre of World
2- Ceasefire in Hudaydah