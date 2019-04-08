The top story in all papers today was the reaction of top Iranian officials to rumours of Washington’s bid to label the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to Tehran, and the reports of his mission to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh also received great coverage.

Several papers also covered the negative impact of US sanctions on the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the flood-hit people of Iran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US Troops Same as ISIS

2- Iran Blames US Government for Destructive Consequences of Floods

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iraq to Mediate between Iran, Saudi

2- Rouhani: US Dollar Rate Would Be IRR 60,000 If Sanctions Removed

3- Possible Designation of IRGC as Terror Group Will Be Dangerous Decision [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- New Institution Formed to Control Forex Market

2- Stock Exchange Market to Thrive Once Again

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Flood Was Voice of Nature Which Said ‘Don’t Oppress Me’

2- IRGC Chief Warns US Troops in West Asia: US Won’t See Calm Anymore

Etemad:

1- General Soleimani Visits Flood-Hit Areas without Bodyguards

2- Rouhani Highlights Key Role of Dams Constructed by Rafsanjani in Controlling Recent Floods

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Giving Licence for Riverside Construction Is Doing Business with People’s Lives

2- Iran Warns US against Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC

3- Top General: Iran, Iraq to Expand Air Defence Cooperation

Farhikhtegan:

1- Former Italian Envoy to Iraq: US Knows Gen. Soleimani Prevented Fall of Baghdad to ISIS

2- IRGC, Army, Popular Forces Mobilized against Flood in Khuzestan

Haft-e Sobh:

1- People of Khuzestan Worried about Karkheh, Dez Dams

2- Iran Expecting 45 Days of Heavy Rainfall!

Iran:

1- Iran’s Chief Banker: Enemy Plotting to Disturb Iran’s Forex Market

2- Iran Parliament, IRGC Chief Vow to Reciprocate US’ Blacklisting of IRGC

Javan:

1- Number of Those Selling Foreign Currencies 10 Times More than Buyers

2- Temporary Accommodation for 150,000 Flood-Hit People of Khuzestan

3- IRGC Chief: No More Calm for US Troops If They Do Stupid Move

4- Iraq Doesn’t Want to Be Part of US Sanctions on Iran: PM

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: Tehran Must Be Surrounded by Forests; Excessive Development Must Stop

2- Iran, Iraq Sign Preliminary Deal to Develop Two Joint Oilfields

3- Zarif Warns about Consequences of US’ Possible Move against IRGC

Kayhan:

1- Iran’s Exports to Iraq 10 Times More than Exports to Europe

* US Sanctions Foiled

2- Pope: Kids in Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan Massacred with American, European Arms

3- 255 MPs Support IRGC against New US Plot

Khorasan:

1- Iran Worried about Khuzestan

2- Government, Parliament, IRGC Give Strong Response to Trump’s Propaganda Show

Sazandegi:

1- IRGC, Army Standing by Flood-Hit People

2- US’ Double-Standard Behaviour towards Iran, Saudi Arabia

* Riyadh Government to Have Its First Nuclear Power Plant in One Year

Setareh Sobh:

1- New Forex Policies Coming: Iran Chief Banker

2- Iran, Iraq to Develop Economic, Trade Relations

Shahrvand:

1- Int’l Aid Blocked by Sanctions

2- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Concerned about Sending Aid to Iran

3- Donation Channel Opened by German Red Cross Only Way to Send Money to Iran’s Flood-Hit People

Shargh:

1- Iraqi Guest Tasked with Mediating between Iran, Saudi

2- Subway, Dams of Khuzestan All Built with Efforts of Rafsanjani

3- Politicization of Flood to Deepen Crisis: Reformist Figure

Sobh-e Now:

1- Face to Face with America

* Iranian Military, Political Officials Threaten US Army Won’t Have Security Anymore