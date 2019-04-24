Iranian papers today widely covered the world’s reaction to a decision by the Trump administration to stop issuing waivers for the importers of Iran’s crude oil.

Also a top story was the Iranian Parliament’s move to pass a number of laws against the US’ blacklisting of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Saudi Arabia Welcomes US’ Move Not to Renew Iran Waivers

2- Kuwait: No Hope for End of Conflicts in Region

3- Iran Parliament Passes Laws to Counter US Threats

4- EU Regrets US’ Decision Not to Extend Iran Sanctions Waivers

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Planes to Have More Difficulties for Refueling

* Lebanon, Some Arab Countries Creating Troubles

2- Iran to Wait for 2020 Elections in US: Sherman

Besharat-e Now:

1- Trump’s Oil Gamble: World Watching White House’s Decision with Concern

2- Zarif: Inheritors of Ancient Persian Civilization Don’t Rely on Foreigners’ Advice

3- Trump Created Serious Risks for World Security: Iran DM

Ebtekar:

1- Oil Price at Highest Level This Year

2- Iran to Legally Pursue US’ Move to Block Flow of Cash Aid to Iranian Flood Victims

Etemad:

1- Trump’s Dream Won’t Come True, We’ll Bypass Sanctions

* Parliament Convinced by Oil Minister’s Responses

2- Iran’s Oil Not to Be Removed [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Russian Jet Fighters Pound Nusra Front’s Strategic Positions in Syria

2- US CENTCOM Designated Terrorist by Iran Parliament

3- We’ll Do Whatever We Can to Break US Sanctions: Minister

Hamdeli:

1- Diplomatic Deadlock: Impacts of US Decision to Stop Issuing Oil Waivers

2- Kim’s Look at Putin: North Korean, Russian Leaders to Meet amid Ambiguous Fate of US Talks

Kayhan:

1- Pompeo: We’re Proud of Robbing, Lying, Cheating

2- World Did Not Cooperate with US Plots; Iran Partners Opposed to Oil Sanctions

Mardom Salari:

1- Oil Prices at Highest Level This Year after Trump’s Decision

2- US Congress Chief Opposed to Democrats’ Call for Trump Impeachment

Sazandegi:

1- Imran Khan, Brother of Iran, Friend of Saudi Arabia