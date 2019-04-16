A top story today was a letter by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to President Hassan Rouhani, in which the former asked the latter to use the country’s state budget to compensate for the damages of the recent floods first, and then if it was not enough, the government will be allowed to withdraw money from the National Development Fund, as earlier requested by the president.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by former US president Jimmy Carter about the “warlike” nature of the US, which has been at war with the world almost in all years of its history.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Egypt Prosecutor Demands Execution of Morsi for Spying for Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas

2- American, Israeli Security Advisors Meet on Countering Iran

3- Zarif: No Limit on Iran’s Enrichment

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader to President: Do Whatever Necessary to Compensate for People’s Damages

2- Silent Heroes: Army Fulfils Its Promise, Builds 140m Bridge in Khuzestan

3- Analyst: Iran Must Seek Deeper Economic Ties with Iraq

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader: Many of Arab Leaders Servants of Infidels

2- US Seeks to Seize Iran in Region as Its Next Step

Etemad:

1- Zarif in Damascus: Iran FM Departs for Syria at Assad’s Official Invitation

2- US Enjoyed Only 16 Years of Peace in Its 242-Year History

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader Praises People’s Massive Move to Help Flood Victims

2- Iran First VP: Floods Taught Us We Should Respect Nature

3- Carter to Trump: We’ve Been 226 Years in War during 242 Years of US History

Iran:

1- Iran to Establish National Body of Human Rights

2- Iran’s Hawizeh Marsh Flooded with Water; Floods to End Dust Pollution in Khuzestan

3- Trump Seeks to Hold Dialogue, Make Deal with Iran

Javan:

1- China to Overtake US

* Trump Called Me and Said, China Is Overtaking Us; I Said China Has Paid a Penny on War: Carter

2- Energy Minister: We Hadn’t Even Dreamt of Such Heavy Downpours in Iran

3- Iran 15th Country in World in Terms of Science Production

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Former European, NATO Officials: Europe Must Reject Trump’s ‘Deal of Century’

2- Larijani: Americans’ Mischief Created Unity in Iran

3- South Korea’s Monthly Oil Imports from Iran Increased

Kayhan:

1- Twitter Diplomacy Not Good Response to France’s Impudence

2- Iraq’s Nujaba Forces Aiding Khuzestan Flood Victims

3- 45,000 Americans Patients Die Annually for Lack of Insurance

Sazandegi:

1- Return of Night King

* Season Finale of Trump’s Favourite TV Series

* Trump Loves Night King, Had Compared Return of Iran Sanctions to His Return

Setareh Sobh:

1- Tension between US, Turkey over Purchase of Missile Defence System

* Ankara to Be Sanctioned If It Buys S-400

Shargh:

1- Rouhani Mad at Gov’t Officials for Failing to Pay 2016 Flood Damages

2- West’s Experience in Managing Flood Crisis [Editorial]

3- Spokesman Elaborates on IRGC’s Measures in Flood-Hit Areas