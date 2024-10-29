Ex-Iranian MP warns against escalation amid Israeli regime’s internal tensions

According to Falahatpisheh, a radical faction within Israel is attempting to expand the war to Iran to shift attention away from security vulnerabilities within Israel.

“Recent developments show that war does not bring security for this regime,” he stated, highlighting that while radical ideologies dominate Israeli policy, there is a growing Haredi faction that views Israel as engaged in an ideological war, potentially aiming to instigate an apocalyptic conflict.

Despite this, Falahatpisheh believes that calls for peace and ceasefire are growing louder within Israel, even if sometimes overshadowed by extremist-driven military actions. Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to pursue peace and accept a ceasefire has increased, marginalizing apocalyptic factions.

Falahatpisheh urged Iran to leverage this moment and propose an international mechanism to end the conflict, cautioning that Iran should avoid falling into a trap set by extremist Zionists seeking to bring conflict into Iranian homes as a distraction from their own ideological failures.