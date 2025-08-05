Ex-diplomat outlines why a military nuclear program would endanger Iran

In an op-ed published by Shargh newspaper titled “A Plan for Non-Nuclear Security,” Kourosh Ahmadi argued that a military nuclear program would not enhance Iran’s security, but rather increase risks, threaten national stability, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens.

He noted that Iran’s leadership has consistently reiterated the peaceful nature of the nuclear program, with the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issuing a fatwa against nuclear weapons.

Ahmadi cited several reasons for this policy, including the geopolitical sensitivity of the Middle East, widespread international opposition to a nuclear-armed Iran, and the lack of strategic allies willing to support such a move.

Ahmadi proposed that Iran pursue a comprehensive non-nuclear security strategy. This would include strengthening conventional defense capabilities, advancing missile and drone programs, improving cyber defense and counterintelligence, and building regional defense partnerships.

On the diplomatic front, he emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, confidence-building measures, and reducing tensions with both Western and Eastern powers.

Economically, he advocated for lifting sanctions, boosting resilience through diversification, and integrating into global trade networks.