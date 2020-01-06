Even Killing Trump Not Enough Revenge for Gen. Soleimani: IRGC

Speaking on the sidelines of a funeral ceremony held for General Soleimani in Tehran on Monday, General Hajizadeh said General Soleimani’s revenge will not end by launching four missiles or targeting a US base or even by killing Trump.

“None of these have the same value as the blood of this martyr,” he noted.

“The only thing that can compensate the blood of this martyr is the complete destruction of America in the region,” he added.