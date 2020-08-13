Europe Should Not Fall in US Trap, Rouhani Tells Macron

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on European countries not to fall into the trap of supporting the US bid to extend the UN’s arms embargo against Tehran.

In a telephone call with the President of France Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, President Rouhani said “based on Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council, the arms embargo against Iran must be lifted as of October 18, and if the United States wants to do anything against it, it is a violation of the resolution.”

President Rouhani emphasised, “The preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is a fundamental commitment for all countries that have remained in the JCPOA today,” he said.

“We expect that whether at the International Atomic Energy Agency or the Board of Governors and at the UN Security Council, there will be close consultation and cooperation between Iran and the three European countries, Russia and China to prevent the opponents of the JCPOA from achieving their goals.”

The President stated that the United States has no right to use the JCPOA mechanism, because it has withdrawn from the deal more than two years ago.

Rouhani also said that the US approach of imposing illegal and inhumane sanctions against Iran during the coronavirus pandemic is very ugly and in contradiction with international regulations and WHO resolutions.

He further stressed the need for European action to activate economic cooperation with Iran and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Rouhani further pointed to the recent deadly blast in Beirut, and said, “It is very important that we all help the Lebanese judiciary to find the root causes of this incident.”

Referring to Iran’s aid delivery to Lebanon immediately after the incident, Rouhani said, “Lebanon needs more unity among political groups and we must all help create this unity. Lebanon today needs a strong government, and the Lebanese parliament and all parties must work together in this regard.”

He also welcomed the French president’s invitation for Iran to join the international action group to help resolve Lebanon’s problems.

Rouhani also pointed to the situation of coronavirus pandemic in countries around the world and the second wave of this disease, and emphasised the continued cooperation of countries to control the disease.

In turn, the French President said, “Our views on the extension of the arms embargo on Iran are quite different from those of the United States, and we have made this clear to them.”

Macron also noted, “We are taking steps to make the European financial system with Iran (INSTEX) more active.”

Referring to the situation in Lebanon after the horrific explosion in Beirut last week and his visit to Lebanon, the French president called on Iran to help resolve the Lebanese political crisis and invited Iran to join the international action group to resolve the Lebanon crisis.