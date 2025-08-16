Saturday, August 16, 2025
Foreign Policy

Envoy: Tehran-Riyadh committed to end regional polarization

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Arabia Flags

Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati has said that security talks between Tehran and Riyadh are ongoing, noting that the two nations are mutually determined to end regional polarization.

Enayati said continuous contacts are taking place between the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces and the Saudi defense minister, which shows a strategic perspective in Riyadh toward relations with Tehran.

He stressed that a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction presents a promising avenue for cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

“The region is moving away from geopolitically-centered security toward development-focused security”, said Enayati.

He added that decades of polarization can now give way to collective, long-term, and regional cooperation, provided that both sides have the required political will.

According to the Iranian ambassador to Riyadh, the resumption of commercial and scheduled flights between Iran and Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, although trade volumes remain limited at this stage and that the Saudi side has opened scholarship opportunities for Iranian students.

