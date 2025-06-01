Envoy: Investment opportunities in Iraq’s energy sectors open to Iranian companies

Speaking at a joint meeting with Samad Hassan-Zadeh, President of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, the envoy highlighted Baghdad’s efforts to increase bilateral trade and attract Iranian investors to strategic projects.

“There are 27 renewable energy opportunities across 14 provinces, two major oil and gas projects, 22 investment slots in heavy and medium industries, nine in industrial zones and free trade areas, 10 in agriculture—mostly in provinces bordering Iran—10 in healthcare, and 25 in residential housing,” he stated.

Abdullah noted that investment prospects in Iraq’s free zones and industrial parks alone could exceed $70 billion, asserting that expanded Iranian involvement would help balance trade between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Hassan-Zadeh called for streamlined banking guarantees and investment facilitation, stressing that joint production and investment ventures are among Iran’s economic priorities.

He also urged greater transparency regarding investor ownership rights and legal assurances to increase Iranian participation, particularly ahead of an upcoming investment forum where 140 Iraqi projects will be presented.