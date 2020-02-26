Enemies Spreading Fear about Coronavirus in Iran: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that activities must return to normal as of Saturday, and public places can continue their activities while paying attention to health recommendations.

Speaking at a meeting of National Headquarters to Fight against Coronavirus, the president referred to a report by the Minister of Health about harnessing coronavirus, and described it as promising.

“The report shows that the virus is being reined in and the number of people going to hospitals has decreased dramatically.”

Rouhani also appreciated the hard work of all physicians, nurses and medical staff across the country adding that “the decisions made by the headquarters are binding and unnecessary gatherings will be cancelled.”

He stressed that the supply of whatever is needed for medical personnel at hospitals must be prioritised and they must be provided as soon as possible.

Rouhani reiterated that the necessary instructions will be issued by the Ministry of Health and the reference for people must be the state TV.

“At schools, high schools, universities and work places, everyone should pay attention to health recommendations, but we must all continue our work and activities.”

President Rouhani also stated that the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade has given assurances that all producers of disinfectants, detergents and masks are active, and they are working 24/7.

He went on to say that It is also necessary to educate people about COVID-19.

“Fortunately, the experts and the IRIB have been active in this regard and they must tell people the truth,” concluded Rouhani.