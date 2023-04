“The developments that took place between Saudi Arabia and Iran are important,” Sameh Shoukry said.

He stressed that “Egypt will take steps based on the evaluation of these developments.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two great oil-producing rivals of the Middle East, have agreed to restore ties and reopen embassies seven years after relations were severed.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.