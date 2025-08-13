Wednesday, August 13, 2025
E3 willing to reinstate sanctions on Iran: FT

By IFP Media Wire
Nuclear Talks in Vienna

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have told the United Nations they are ready to reinstate sanctions on Iran if it does not return to negotiations with the international community over its nuclear programme, the Financial Times daily has reported.

The foreign ministers of the so-called E3 group wrote to the U.N. on Tuesday to raise the spectre of “snapback” sanctions unless Iran takes action, the report added citing a letter seen by the newspaper.

“We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the ministers said in the letter, according to the report.

The E3’s warning comes after “serious, frank and detailed” talks with Iran in Istanbul last month, the first face-to-face meeting since Israeli and U.S. strikes on the country’s nuclear sites.

