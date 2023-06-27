Dust storms in Iran’s southeast send more than 1,000 to hospitals

Majid Mohebbi the head of the Crisis Management Headquarters of the province told IRNA since last Thursday severe dust storms have hit 5 cities of Sistan including Zabol, Zahak, Hamoun, Hirmand and Nimrouz which sent 1,059 people to hospitals out of whom 145 are still hospitalized.

He added relief and service forces are on high alert.

Officials say strong winds with a maximum speed of 101 km/h ripped through the city of Zabul on Tuesday and the resulting dust has reduced the horizontal visibility to 600 meters.

Being located in a hot and dry region, the province receives low rainfall compared to other regions. In some cases, the amount of annual rainfall in a provincial region falls in less than 24 hours in the province, causing torrential floods.

Affected by the Asian monsoon, the northern parts of Sistan and Baluchistan Province are slapped by strong winds and dust storms for 120 days during the hot months of the year.