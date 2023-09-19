A dream comes true! Iranian boy meets Ronaldo

Adrian, whose crying outside Tehran’s Espinas Palace hotel for not being able to meet Ronaldo went viral, was noticed by the Saudi club’s officials and was taken to the decorated player’s room.

Ronaldo had a friendly chat with Adrian, gave him a shirt with his autograph on it and posed for a picture.

Persepolis will play against Al-Nassr in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League later on Tuesday at the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium behind closed doors because of a ban by the AFC over licensing regulations.