A dream comes true! Iranian boy meets Ronaldo

By IFP Editorial Staff

Legendary soccer player of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr club Cristiano Ronaldo was swarmed by a massive number of fans upon his arrival in the Iranian capital on Monday before a face-off with Persepolis, but among the astonishing crowd who lined up outside his hotel only a young boy got the chance to meet the Portuguese star player in person.

Adrian, whose crying outside Tehran’s Espinas Palace hotel for not being able to meet Ronaldo went viral, was noticed by the Saudi club’s officials and was taken to the decorated player’s room.

Ronaldo had a friendly chat with Adrian, gave him a shirt with his autograph on it and posed for a picture.

Persepolis will play against Al-Nassr in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League later on Tuesday at the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium behind closed doors because of a ban by the AFC over licensing regulations.

