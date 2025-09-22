Monday, September 22, 2025
Dozens of Iranian lawmakers call for production of nuclear weapons

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

More than 70 members of Iran’s parliament, in a letter to the Supreme National Security Council and the heads of the three branches of government, called for the production of nuclear weapons while urging a review of Iran’s defense doctrine.

In their letter, the lawmakers referred to the Supreme Leader’s fatwa prohibiting nuclear weapons, stressing that under current circumstances this ban applies to the use of nuclear weapons; however, the construction and possession of such weapons, as a means of deterrence, is a different matter.

Hojjatoleslam Hassanali Akhlaqi Amiri, a representative from Mashhad, drafted the letter calling for a reconsideration of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense doctrine.

The letter stated that the fatwa issued in 2010 by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, declaring the production and use of nuclear weapons forbidden, came at a time when international institutions and Western countries exercised at least minimal control over the illegitimate Zionist regime. Today, however, this usurping regime has reached the brink of madness, launching assaults wherever its evil hand can reach, violating all international obligations and shedding the blood of innocent people.

The lawmakers stressed that safeguarding Islam is tied to the preservation of the Islamic Republic system, describing this as a religious duty.

