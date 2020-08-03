The wooden doors at the entrance of homes in the old district of Bushehr, southern Iran, are adorned with different elements: patterns and engravings, nails, anchors, and of course double brass door knockers.

Interestingly, these knockers have long been produced in two types: one for men and one for women.

The masculine knocker has a low pitch; while the feminine has a high pitch. This way, the owner of house learns if the guest is male or female by hearing the knocker’s sound.

Today, new buzzers and other audio, visual alarms have replaced those knockers; and iron doors have taken the place of those lovable wooden doors. However, the old knockers are still an integral part of the Iranian culture in more traditional areas.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the historical door knockers in Bushehr: