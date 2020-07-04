Disabled Iranian among World’s 10 Outstanding Young People

A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Vahid Rajabloo, who is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), was tapped by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) to receive the honor due to his outstanding contribution to independent performance by the people with disabilities.

Rajabloo was born into a middle-class family that was eventually forced to give up his treatment due to economic hardship and suffice to just providing him with physiotherapy.

A teacher in programming and web design, he founded Tavanito Technology Company that provides medical, educational, and general services to people with a handicap.

Currently, 14,000 people use the Tavanito platform and the company employs seventeen people full-time.

Mr. Rajabloo himself leads a completely independent lifestyle at his own home.

The JCI encourages young people to join efforts that are geared towards social and economic development, international cooperation, good-will, and understanding.

The non-profit organization that has chapters in around 124 countries produces the list on a yearly basis. Those tapped for the honor are all under 40 years of age — the age bracket that comprises its membership too.

This year’s selection was made after a record 77,206 votes were cast.

“These individuals exemplify the spirit of the JCI Mission and have extraordinary accomplishments regarding individual development, business and entrepreneurship, community action and international cooperation,” the body says.