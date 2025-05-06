Direct flights between Iran, Saudi Arabia resume after a decade

As part of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage operations, the Saudi airline Flynas has begun operating flights to and from Iran, alongside Iran’s national carrier Iran Air (Homa).

Mehdi Ramazani, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed that based on agreements between Iran’s Hajj and Aviation authorities and their Saudi counterparts, Flynas will transport Hajj pilgrims from select Iranian airports.

According to the plan, Flynas will handle all flights from Mashhad Airport and part of the Imam Khomeini Airport operations, while Iran Air will cover other designated airports nationwide.

Iran Air began its Hajj flights on May 4 and will continue until June 1, operating 604 round-trip flights to transport 71,000 pilgrims. Flynas is scheduled to start on May 7, with flights continuing until July 1, totaling 224 round-trip flights and transporting 37,000 pilgrims.

Iran Air is deploying 11 aircraft for this operation—9 active and 2 on standby. A total of 21 airports across Iran are involved in this year’s Hajj operations.

Ramazani also confirmed that refueling agreements for aircraft from both countries at Iranian and Saudi airports are in place and functioning without issue.