Denmark says seeking ‘legal tool’ to stop Quran burnings

“We must find a legal tool that would allow us to prevent the Quran burning in front of foreign embassies in Denmark,” Rasmussem told public broadcaster DR on Sunday, adding that such stunts “only serve the purpose of creating division.”

“That is why we have decided in the government that we will look at how, in very special situations, we can put an end to mockery of other countries, which is in direct conflict with Danish interests and the safety of the Danish people,” the minister stressed.

Rasmussen stated that there must be “room for religious criticism” and that the government was not planning to introduce a blasphemy law.

The Danish leader’s statement came after the prime minister of neighboring Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, said that he was “extremely worried” that similar attacks against the Quran would lead to disturbances in his country.

Both Denmark and Sweden have faced backlash due to a string of incidents, in which some individuals burned or otherwise desecrated copies of the Quran. The burning sparked demonstrations and condemnation across the Muslim world.

The authorities in Sweden and Denmark have denounced the burnings of the Quran, but insisted that such actions were protected under the freedom of expression.