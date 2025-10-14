Denmark embassy in Tehran: No demand for foreign nurses

According to the embassy, this misconception has spread largely due to misleading advertisements by travel and employment agencies.

In an official letter to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Danish Embassy announced that following a new legal amendment effective October 7, Denmark will no longer accept Iranian nurses.

The embassy emphasized that the quota system for foreign healthcare workers now stands at zero for all countries, including Iran.

The letter, later forwarded to the Iranian Nursing Organization, explained that although Denmark had in recent years become a destination for Iranian nurses seeking employment in its healthcare system, working conditions for Iranian nurses had become increasingly difficult over the past year, accompanied by various administrative and professional challenges.

The embassy underscored that many Iranians mistakenly believe there is a high demand for foreign nurses in Denmark — a view it described as false and fueled by travel agencies’ misleading promotions.

It added that under the new regulations, even pending applications to the Danish Patient Safety Authority that have not been finalized will be rejected.

The Iranian Nursing Organization had previously issued warnings to nurses considering migration to Denmark, citing growing restrictions and complex employment procedures.