‘Demands high from China, India for northern Iranian ports’

Hossein Younesi, Director General of Guilan Ports and Maritime, told ILNA that Iranian officials have discussed ways to increase the capacity to meet the high demand with various Indian and Chinese trade officials as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua, who recently visited the Bandar Anzali port city in northern Iran.

The northern Iranian ports are instrumental in increasing trade connectivity between major cities by liking Iran’s northern and southern neighbors through a multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route.

Younesi said Iran and Russia have been removing obstacles to transit 10 million tons of goods along the North-South corridor, based on an agreement in June.

He also said plans are underway to establish regular lines for freights to facilitate trade between Iranian and foreign merchants.