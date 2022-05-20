Death toll from recent hostage crisis in W Iran reaches six

On Wednesday, a disgruntled employee of Ilam Province’s Mostazafan Foundation, who had reortedly been fired, took a number of people hostage at the office, killing three of his colleagues on the spot before taking his own life. Five people were also wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.

Mohammad Moradi, a local health official, reported Friday that the number of the fatalities had risen to six after another of the injured people, identified as Saeed Rostami, died at hospital.

He was a cousin of the hostage taker, according to the official. Police officials said at the time that the hostage taker, whom they did not identify, had been armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and two grenades.

Provincial police commander Delavar Alqassi-Mehr also said the hostage taker “had personal disputes with management.”

The Mostazafan foundation later denied reports that the killer had been fried from the organization.