The temperature in the city hit 51.4 degrees Centigrade above zero.

Media reports described the situation and the heat in Delloran as unprecedented and unnatural.

The report says the sizzling heat melted dozens of electricity meters in homes in Dehloran.

But the city was not the hottest location of Iran.

The temperature in the city of Mehran in Ilam reached 52 degrees Centigrade above zero, making it the world’s hottest spot on Sunday.