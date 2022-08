Morteza Moradipour, an official with the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said on Tuesday that the six missing people are from the flood-hit provinces of Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Lorestan, Khuzestan and Mazandaran.

Over 12,520 people received emergency accommodation, and 3,569 people were moved to safer ground in the affected areas.

Rare monsoon flooding hit Iran in July, triggering various levels of warning from the meteorological organization in 24 provinces.