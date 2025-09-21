Date harvest begins in Ghazavieh, Iran’s Khuzestan province

Ghazavieh, located on the outskirts of the provincial capital Ahvaz, is known for its scenic orchards that produce a significant share of the region’s dates each year.

Khuzestan is among the country’s top three provinces for date production, holding one of the largest shares in national output.

The crop is also an important export commodity for Iran, generating considerable value in foreign markets.

Local farmers and landowners in Ghazavieh cultivate several varieties, including kharak (unripe dates), rutab (semi-ripe dates), and fully ripened dates.

According to agricultural authorities, total production in Khuzestan’s date groves is expected to reach 230,000 tons this year. That figure represents a 23 percent increase compared to last year’s harvest.

