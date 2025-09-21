IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeSelected

Date harvest begins in Ghazavieh, Iran’s Khuzestan province

By IFP Editorial Staff

Farmers in Ghazavieh, a village in the central district of Karun County in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province, have begun harvesting dates from the area’s palm groves.

Ghazavieh, located on the outskirts of the provincial capital Ahvaz, is known for its scenic orchards that produce a significant share of the region’s dates each year.

Khuzestan is among the country’s top three provinces for date production, holding one of the largest shares in national output.

The crop is also an important export commodity for Iran, generating considerable value in foreign markets.

Local farmers and landowners in Ghazavieh cultivate several varieties, including kharak (unripe dates), rutab (semi-ripe dates), and fully ripened dates.

According to agricultural authorities, total production in Khuzestan’s date groves is expected to reach 230,000 tons this year. That figure represents a 23 percent increase compared to last year’s harvest.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks