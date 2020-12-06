Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest Since Oct. 20

The Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 294 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported since October 20.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 50,310.

Lari also reported 11,561 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the lowest since Nov. 16, raising the total number of cases to 1,040,547.

So far, she added, 730,798 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,809 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,387,019 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.