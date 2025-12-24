Media WireMiddle East

Deputy head of Israel’s Shin Bet quits

By IFP Media Wire

The deputy head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has resigned over a “crisis of trust” with the agency’s newly appointed chief from outside the service, David Zini, local media has reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing a Shin Bet statement, said that Zini had approved the request of his deputy, who is only identified as S, to end his duties after 30 years of service in the agency.

According to the statement, when Zini assumed his post, it was agreed that “S” would remain as deputy until the agency stabilized and until he felt the time was right to resign, without further details.

However, the newspaper added the resignation came against the backdrop of unspecified clashes between “S” and Zini.

On Sept. 30, the Israeli government unanimously approved Zini’s appointment as the Shin Bet head, despite opposition from political rivals and former agency officials since he came from the army rather than from within the service.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth, “S” strongly opposed an Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leader in Qatar, in which Shin Bet played a major role. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.

 

