Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Cases at All-Time High Again

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 4,151 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, raising the previous day’s all-time high record of daily rise in the number of new infections.

The new cases announced by Sima-Sadat Lari in her Tuesday press briefing increase the total number of cases to 479,825.

She said the virus has also killed 227 patients since Monday noon, raising the overall death toll to 27,419.

So far, she added, 394,800 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,200 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,179,338 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.