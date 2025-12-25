Iranian president extends Christmas wishes in message to Pope, all Christians

In a message on Thursday, Pezeshkian highlighted the spiritual virtues of Jesus, including freedom, justice, and compassion, praised in the holy Quran, as timeless examples for humanity.

He said that in an era when unchecked power by global superpowers drives the world toward conflict and destruction, resolving human challenges requires collective wisdom, reflection, and independent action by heads of state and scholars.

He also expressed hope that such efforts could pave the way for peace, security, and freedom for oppressed nations.

The Iranian president wished the Pope good health, prosperity for followers of Christ, and lasting peace and stability across the globe.

In a separate message to Christian leaders and peoples of countries celebrating the occasion, Pezeshkian said peace and the expansion of moral values across human societies are a longstanding human ideal that lead to happiness and human flourishing.

He added that all of God’s spiritual and revelatory attributes are embodied in Jesus Christ and that humanity can take him as a model.

The president expressed hope that, through joint efforts, peaceful coexistence, and justice-based action, peace and calm can be promoted in today’s turbulent world.