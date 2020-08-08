Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Continue to Decline in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 132 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 18,264.

In her press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,324 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 324,692.

The spokeswoman said 282,122 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,148 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,661,965 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.