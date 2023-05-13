Daesh terrorist arrested by Iran security forces in SE border province

Doustali Jalilian, the commander of the province’s law enforcement force, said Saturday that intelligence showed the Daesh terrorist had settled in one of the villages of Zabul, the provincial capital.

The terrorists’ hideout was later identified after close monitoring of the region by the country’s intelligence forces, and he was taken into custody, said the police official.

Initial investigation found that the individual is a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, and that he had an agenda for pro-Daesh propaganda in the region.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Last week, Iranian security forces busted a terrorist cell affiliated with foreign-backed separatist terror group calling itself Jaish al-Adl in the province.