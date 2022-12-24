Saturday, December 24, 2022
Covid kills one more patient in Iran

By Ehsan Ghasri
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,673 with one more patient killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

21 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 14 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,868 patients out of a total of 7,560,688 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Iranian Health Ministry added that 65,149,406 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,560,574 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,395,895 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

