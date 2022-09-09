Covid kills 27 people in Iran

Some 27 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,135, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

700 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 196 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,313,738 patients out of a total of 7,537,781 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

634 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also said that 65,039,586 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,430,728 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,016,181 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.