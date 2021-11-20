Covid kills 118 in Iran while vaccination continues

The number of Covid deaths in Iran has jumped by over a dozen during the past 24 hours compared to the previous day. Iranian Health Ministry Saturday figures show 118 people have died of the disease since Friday.

The deaths push to 128,852 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic that has killed millions worldwide.

The Health Ministry also said there were 3,539 new cases including 618 hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,073,098 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,771,363 people recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Iran is pressing ahead with its nationwide vaccination campaign with the number of total doses administered so far reaching 101,492,535.

The high rate of vaccination has been credited for the overall downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations in Iran compared with the time when Iran was in the grip of the fifth wave of Covid-19.

Now President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered authorities to lift the nighttime driving ban given the fast vaccination campaign across the country.

Raisi however said his administration’s main concern is to protect the lives of citizens and will continue down this path until things return to normal nationwide.