Covid deaths in Iran drops to 3

Some three more Iranians have died from the deadly disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,342, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some 188 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 36 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,057,427 patients out of a total of 7,233,117 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals. Some 414 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it announced.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,567,251 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,891,300 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,595,135 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.