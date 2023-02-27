Monday, February 27, 2023
Media WireHealthcare

Covid in Iran: 122 new cases, 3 deaths

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry figures on Monday showed that 122 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The deadly disease has also killed 3 patients during the period.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,845, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

122 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 66 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,283 patients out of a total of 7,567,824 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

282 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,202,833 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,597,254 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,640,974 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

