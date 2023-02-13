Covid infects over 160 people in Iran, 2 killed

Two more Iranian have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,781, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

161 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 82 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,338,245 patients out of a total of 7,565,552 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

233 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that some 55,129,740 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout the county so far.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,196,538 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,590,015 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,621,094 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.