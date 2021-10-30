Covid downward trend holds in Iran

Covid 19 has killed 128 more people in Iran. According to the Saturday announcement of the Health Ministry, the deaths happened over the past 24 hours.

The latest fatalities push to 126,126 the number of people killed by Covid since the pandemic started in early 2020.

However, the downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held over the past month.

The death tallies in the past few weeks have been way lower than those during the peak of the 5th wave of the disease a couple of months ago. At that time, Covid killed hundreds of people daily.

Authorities attribute the downward trend to the rising rate of vaccination against the Coronavirus. Over a million people get inoculated each day on average. So far, 52,379.057 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 33,674,073 people have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, healthcare staff started to receive booster shots countrywide several days ago. So far, 84,340 people have received the third shot.

Officials have removed some Covid-related bans. But they are warning people against relaxing health protocols, saying that could trigger a 6th wave of Covid.