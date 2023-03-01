Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Media WireHealthcare

Covid deaths in Iran become double digit again

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The daily death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran has become double-digit again. The Iranian health ministry announced on Wednesday that 13 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

13 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,858, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

997 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 422 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,457 patients out of a total of 7,568,903 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

301 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,203,494 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,598,023 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,643,214 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

